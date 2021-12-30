K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Lowers Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc trimmed its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,350 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

Shares of WFG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.90. 3,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,246. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.43. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $58.99 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

