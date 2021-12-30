K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,760,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

BIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $61.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

