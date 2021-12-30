JustBet Price Down 17.4% Over Last 7 Days (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, JustBet has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One JustBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $504,275.07 and $3,058.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,736.06 or 0.07802972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00073598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,769.88 or 0.99770085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007988 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.