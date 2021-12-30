Jupiter Market Capitalization Tops $950,710.47 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Jupiter has a market cap of $950,710.47 and approximately $964,039.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jupiter coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Jupiter has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

