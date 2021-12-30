Jupiter (JUP) Market Capitalization Hits $950,710.47

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $950,710.47 and approximately $964,039.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00056805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,628.30 or 0.07791176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,561.52 or 0.99983274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00072816 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00051677 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007763 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

