JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 848,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 222,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66.

