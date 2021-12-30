JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,108,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,837 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,134,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 1,426,515 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66.

