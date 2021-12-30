Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $451.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.