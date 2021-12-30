JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Trims Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. trimmed its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $170.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.54. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

