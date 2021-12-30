JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Sells 287 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $895,374,000 after purchasing an additional 394,113 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,195,000 after acquiring an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASND opened at $133.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.70) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

