JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 6.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 447,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45,744 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 421,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after acquiring an additional 112,537 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,323.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 832.43 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.73 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,359.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,563.57.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

