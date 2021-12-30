JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Invests $654,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,529.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 372,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 358,452 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $246.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In related news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.10, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,250 shares of company stock worth $131,611,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.