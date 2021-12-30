JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Brokerages predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.27 billion. JELD-WEN reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

NYSE JELD opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

