Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Altimmune, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 2,431.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALT. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $8.73 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

