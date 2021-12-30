JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Position Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of JD.com by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 46,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares during the period. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA lifted their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

