Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,698 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $131.53 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.01.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

