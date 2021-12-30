Jason Warren Lilly Sells 636 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $28,562.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 30th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56.

NEOG stock opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.96 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Neogen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

