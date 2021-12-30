Jarvis+ (JAR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $118,590.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $739,932.17 and $118,590.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

