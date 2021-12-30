Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

MSGE opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.