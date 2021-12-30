Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $800,000 Position in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 88.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $231,000.

NYSE:GUT opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $8.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

