Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $113.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $88.78 and a 12-month high of $114.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.