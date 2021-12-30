Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Shares in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 48,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Shares of ATLC stock opened at $69.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.75. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATLC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $949,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,812 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,312 over the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.