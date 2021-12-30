Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 2,427 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of ALLY opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

