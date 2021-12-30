Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.85.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
