Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $616.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

