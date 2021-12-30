Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics by 106.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 700.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 399,385 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 27.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 161.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

