iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of IYR opened at $115.43 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.05.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

