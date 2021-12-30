iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 64,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $115.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.47. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

