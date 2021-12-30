iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

IVV stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $366.16 and a 12 month high of $480.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

