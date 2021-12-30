iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $175.97

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $175.97 and last traded at $175.35, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.61.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 185.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

