iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Boosted by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $83.38. 8,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,615. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.