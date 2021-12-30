iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $168.08 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $168.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

