iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after acquiring an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $308.33 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $226.77 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

