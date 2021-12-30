iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $152.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.65. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

