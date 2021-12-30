iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 25,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,990 shares.The stock last traded at $52.98 and had previously closed at $53.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,454,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,451,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after buying an additional 224,078 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

