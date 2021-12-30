iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

NYSEARCA EWY opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $74.88 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

