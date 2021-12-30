iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.25

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.25 and last traded at $28.05, with a volume of 195907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 144.4% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.