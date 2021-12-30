iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 371.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 85,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 67,025 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 365,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,296 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.33 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

