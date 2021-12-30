iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Position Boosted by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,098,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after buying an additional 423,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,929,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after buying an additional 381,917 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $34.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.09.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

