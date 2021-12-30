iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 269,767 shares.The stock last traded at $54.56 and had previously closed at $54.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 394.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 501,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 400,364 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

