iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.30. The company had a trading volume of 674,269 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.60.

