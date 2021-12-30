iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.0% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 107.2% in the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after buying an additional 29,638 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.33. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

