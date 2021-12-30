Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 108 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.72.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $171.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

