Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cerner by 38,761.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cerner by 484.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,889 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,201 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 221.1% during the second quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 1,681,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the second quarter worth about $81,728,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 62.79%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

