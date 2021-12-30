Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,369,000 after acquiring an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

IJT stock opened at $139.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.69 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

