IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of IronRidge Resources Limited (LON:IRR) fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.10 ($0.30). 1,456,388 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,769,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.30).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 32 ($0.43) price target on shares of IronRidge Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.80 million and a PE ratio of -36.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.84.

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

