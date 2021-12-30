IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

CSML stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.