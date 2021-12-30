IQ.cash Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $94,371.46 and approximately $8,233.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,716.69 or 0.07879512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00074046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,208.94 or 1.00084593 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00052535 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00008065 BTC.

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

