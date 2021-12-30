Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) shot up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.07. 94,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,659,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Several research firms recently commented on NVTA. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invitae by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

