Investors Purchase High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.65. 1,581,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

