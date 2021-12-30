Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 5,406 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 441% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,000 call options.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $10,028,929. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 86.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 59.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 7.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,937,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,089,000 after purchasing an additional 109,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

ZTS traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.16. 859,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.91. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.